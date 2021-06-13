Alliancebernstein L.P. Invests $2.16 Million in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,200,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.26% of Clear Channel Outdoor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $59,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 49.6% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 202,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 67,224 shares in the last quarter. Newfleet Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $466,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 313,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 93,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,039,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,264,000 after purchasing an additional 29,330 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Clear Channel Outdoor stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.31. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $3.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.63.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $370.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.85 million. On average, analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

CCO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.54.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.