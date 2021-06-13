Alliancebernstein L.P. Invests $2.18 Million in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 36,780 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Silicon Motion Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,428,722 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $116,943,000 after purchasing an additional 417,412 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 704,483 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $33,921,000 after purchasing an additional 155,670 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 6.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 621,711 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $36,924,000 after purchasing an additional 40,270 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 330,760 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $15,923,000 after purchasing an additional 19,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,921 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $12,034,000 after purchasing an additional 142,363 shares in the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

SIMO stock opened at $64.54 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $35.13 and a 1-year high of $74.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

