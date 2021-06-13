Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,942 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.19% of Benchmark Electronics worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,809,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,923,000 after purchasing an additional 380,963 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,299,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,107,000 after purchasing an additional 638,719 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,268,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,252,000 after purchasing an additional 133,202 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 984,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,582,000 after purchasing an additional 106,866 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

BHE opened at $30.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $32.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.04 and a beta of 1.16.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Benchmark Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BHE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

