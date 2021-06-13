Alliancebernstein L.P. Makes New Investment in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Roblox stock opened at $92.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.23. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.90 million. Roblox’s revenue was up 139.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $4,610,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 603,295 shares of company stock valued at $56,894,897.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

