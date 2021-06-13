Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 107,277 Shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 270.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,277 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.51% of Old Second Bancorp worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSBC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 192.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

OSBC stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $391.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.46. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $14.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.52.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $34.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Old Second Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

In other news, Director Jill E. York acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $53,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OSBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Old Second Bancorp Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.