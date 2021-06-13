Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 19,315 Shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) by 508.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,115 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,315 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.42% of Century Bancorp worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Century Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 6.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNBKA stock opened at $114.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.81 million, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.28 and a 1-year high of $121.32.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.77 million during the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 26.45%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%.

In other Century Bancorp news, major shareholder James J. Filler bought 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.71 per share, with a total value of $104,762.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 868,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,542,646.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $90.68 per share, with a total value of $45,340.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 863,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,267,268.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,439 shares of company stock valued at $419,751 in the last ninety days. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

