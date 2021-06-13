Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 41,296 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 83.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,296 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter worth $5,273,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 12,266 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 443,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,966,000 after purchasing an additional 264,535 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 170,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 29,025 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter worth $1,514,000. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $20.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.24. The company has a current ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.22 and a twelve month high of $43.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.37). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 139.59%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zelman & Associates cut Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Rocket Companies from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.53.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

