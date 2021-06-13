Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases New Position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU)

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 202,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SDACU. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter worth about $199,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter worth about $498,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter worth about $1,493,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS SDACU opened at $10.10 on Friday. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $11.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.11.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

