Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Holdings in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 49.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,230 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Hibbett Sports worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 112.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports in the first quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 52.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

HIBB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Hibbett Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

In related news, Director James A. Hilt sold 16,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $1,197,765.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,349.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP William G. Quinn sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $290,553.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,071.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HIBB opened at $83.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $93.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.18.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hibbett Sports Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.