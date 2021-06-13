Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 71.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,600 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Option Care Health worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,189,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,519,000 after buying an additional 200,110 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after buying an additional 115,761 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,649,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,082,000 after buying an additional 357,849 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 22,338 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the period. 47.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OPCH shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barrington Research raised shares of Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.94.

In related news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 12,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $240,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Michael H. Shapiro bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $40,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,825. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 53,355 shares of company stock worth $922,938 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPCH opened at $21.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 420.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $22.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.75.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $759.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.47 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.92%. Option Care Health’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Option Care Health Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

