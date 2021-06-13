Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,730 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of The Greenbrier Companies worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 1,274.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William A. Furman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.20 per share, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 572,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,595,367.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Furman bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.85 per share, with a total value of $2,192,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,666,414.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GBX opened at $47.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 190.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 94.39 and a beta of 1.58. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.13 and a 1-year high of $50.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.64 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

GBX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of The Greenbrier Companies from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

The Greenbrier Companies Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

