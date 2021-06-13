Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 27,369 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,369 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.05% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,230,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $386,560,000 after buying an additional 69,586 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $104,247,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,358,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,634,000 after buying an additional 361,728 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $58,407,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 609,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,733,000 after buying an additional 326,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $27.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 0.74. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $58.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.76.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $106.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.91 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.74% and a negative return on equity of 41.17%. Equities research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $159,590.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $85,995.90. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,699.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,166 shares of company stock valued at $287,995. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACAD. Berenberg Bank began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $73.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

