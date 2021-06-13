Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 30,984 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 516,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,984 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 240.8% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 55.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from $10.25 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities downgraded shares of B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James set a $7.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.89.

NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $4.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. B2Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $7.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.88.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. B2Gold had a net margin of 36.55% and a return on equity of 20.57%. On average, analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

