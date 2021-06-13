Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 4,389 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,389 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.21% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBSS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 892.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JBSS opened at $91.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.68. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.00 and a 52 week high of $94.97.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $207.89 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 6.74%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

