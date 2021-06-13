Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 49,529 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 42.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,529 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of Getty Realty worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,108,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,475,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,330,000 after acquiring an additional 420,352 shares during the last quarter. B&I Capital AG bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,383,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 1,417.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 193,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after acquiring an additional 180,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 816,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,487,000 after acquiring an additional 142,325 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GTY opened at $33.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.99. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Getty Realty Corp. has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $33.92.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $36.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.10 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 49.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 84.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

