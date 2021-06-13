Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,056 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,880 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,708 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 13,556 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,605 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,512 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

SUPN stock opened at $31.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.25. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $32.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.33.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $130.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.77 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 15.47%. As a group, analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $99,937.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,642.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.