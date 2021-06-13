Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,728 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of Universal worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UVV. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal by 1.4% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 13,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Universal by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Universal by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Universal by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Universal by 3.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal alerts:

In other news, VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $230,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 4,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total value of $258,776.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UVV stock opened at $56.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 4.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.14. Universal Co. has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $60.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.73.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $617.59 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This is a positive change from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77.

Universal Profile

Universal Corporation supplies leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.