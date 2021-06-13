AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Short Interest Update

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 48.3% from the May 13th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACV. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new stake in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $33.43. 24,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,361. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.01. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 1-year low of $22.23 and a 1-year high of $35.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

About AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

