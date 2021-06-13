Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Short Interest Update

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 393,000 shares, an increase of 139.6% from the May 13th total of 164,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 327.5 days.

APYRF opened at $37.85 on Friday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $38.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.30.

APYRF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.83.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

