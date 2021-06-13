AllSafe (ASAFE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $146.00

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $301,482.01 and $146.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AllSafe has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for $0.0330 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

