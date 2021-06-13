Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Reduces Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,290 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,346.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,293.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,503.35 and a 52 week high of $3,554.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.