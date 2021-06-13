Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Short Interest Up 132.0% in May

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 132.0% from the May 13th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ALMTF opened at $0.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.91. Almonty Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1.07.

Almonty Industries Company Profile

Almonty Industries Inc engages in the mining, processing, and shipping of tungsten concentrate. The company owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine situated in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtre Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

