Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Short Interest Up 132.0% in May

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 132.0% from the May 13th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
ALMTF opened at $0.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.91. Almonty Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1.07.
Almonty Industries Company Profile
