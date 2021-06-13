Alpaca Finance Hits Market Cap of $5.34 Million (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. In the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. Alpaca Finance has a market cap of $5.34 million and $1.57 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00002076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00056724 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.18 or 0.00167851 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.95 or 0.00187849 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $442.88 or 0.01140498 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,930.83 or 1.00253107 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 19,905,186 coins and its circulating supply is 6,618,686 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

