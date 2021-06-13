Alpha Finance Lab Price Tops $0.60 on Major Exchanges (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 13th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00001540 BTC on exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $171.11 million and $21.20 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 25.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00074271 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002599 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00014411 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003069 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

ALPHA is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 285,579,035 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io . The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

