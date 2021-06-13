Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHAC) Short Interest Up 572.5% in May

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHAC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 982,500 shares, a growth of 572.5% from the May 13th total of 146,100 shares. Approximately 9.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 275,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.
Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.
Shares of AHAC opened at $11.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.31. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $16.96.
Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile
Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.