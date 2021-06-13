Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHAC) Short Interest Up 572.5% in May

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHAC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 982,500 shares, a growth of 572.5% from the May 13th total of 146,100 shares. Approximately 9.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 275,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Shares of AHAC opened at $11.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.31. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $16.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. 18.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

