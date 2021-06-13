Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:ALLIF) Short Interest Update

Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:ALLIF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, an increase of 137.5% from the May 13th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,213,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Alpha Lithium stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.63. Alpha Lithium has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.13.

Get Alpha Lithium alerts:

Alpha Lithium Company Profile

Alpha Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition and development of lithium brine deposits in North America and Argentina. It holds 100% interests in the Tolillar Salar project comprising 10 exploitation concessions totalling 27,500 hectares located in the province of Salta, Argentina; and the Green Energy lithium brine project covering an area of 4160 acres located in Grand County, Utah.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.