Alpha Quark Token Hits One Day Volume of $442,823.00 (AQT)

Alpha Quark Token (CURRENCY:AQT) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Alpha Quark Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.08 or 0.00005340 BTC on exchanges. Alpha Quark Token has a total market cap of $31.06 million and approximately $442,823.00 worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Alpha Quark Token has traded down 41.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00060449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003755 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00022308 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.02 or 0.00792183 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,151.83 or 0.08106016 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00084225 BTC.

Alpha Quark Token Coin Profile

Alpha Quark Token (CRYPTO:AQT) is a coin. Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,960,943 coins. Alpha Quark Token’s official website is alphaquark.io . Alpha Quark Token’s official Twitter account is @Alphaquark_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Quark is a global mobile application which enables people to transfer digital asset easily. Moreover, Alpha Quark provides services for purchasement of digitalized intangible assets such as intellectual property, supply them to the market through auction sales, and provides a service that allows trading of intellectual property rights between members. Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is ERC-20 compatible distributed on the Ethereum blockchain according to a related ERC-20 smart contract the “Alpha Quark Token”. “

Alpha Quark Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Quark Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Quark Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Quark Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

