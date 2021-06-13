Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.59 Million

Brokerages expect Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) to announce $6.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.36 million to $13.50 million. Alpine Immune Sciences reported sales of $690,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 855.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full-year sales of $24.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.60 million to $43.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $47.18 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $85.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 66.38% and a negative net margin of 288.70%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALPN. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Friday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alpine Immune Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ ALPN opened at $8.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.63. Alpine Immune Sciences has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $16.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In other news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $116,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,655.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 70,965 shares of company stock worth $983,504 in the last three months. Insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 194,233.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. 57.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

