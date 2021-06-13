Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Lessened by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,524 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,051 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.1% of Boston Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $82,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% during the first quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,459,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 24.0% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 22,836 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $70,657,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,283,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,346.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,503.35 and a 12 month high of $3,554.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,293.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,360.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

