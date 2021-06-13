American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 635,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 36,202 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of American International Group worth $29,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $52.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $54.08.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

In other American International Group news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,704,073.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

