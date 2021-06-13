American Money Management LLC Has $3.73 Million Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

American Money Management LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the quarter. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 32.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 74.6% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

ESS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.27.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ESS opened at $314.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $292.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.30 and a 1 year high of $316.63.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.21%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

