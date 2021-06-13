American Money Management LLC Has $4.53 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

American Money Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,857 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.7% of American Money Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 993.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,777 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,247 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 856 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,030 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,959 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $381.83 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $293.84 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.00.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

