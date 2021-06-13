American Money Management LLC Purchases 995 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

American Money Management LLC increased its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises about 1.8% of American Money Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 8.5% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 672,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,995,000 after purchasing an additional 25,954 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $8,954,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 59,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

AMT opened at $268.35 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $272.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $121.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.23.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.77%.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at $17,348,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,734 shares of company stock worth $15,758,862 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

