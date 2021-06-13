American Money Management LLC Raises Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

American Money Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 2.0% of American Money Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Visa by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,039,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,562 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,922,767,000 after buying an additional 6,857,457 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,860,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,840,215,000 after buying an additional 639,826 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,734,565 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,966,669,000 after buying an additional 65,120 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $3,305,348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $234.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $227.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.46.

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,611 shares of company stock valued at $26,847,669. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

