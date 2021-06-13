American Money Management LLC Sells 1,187 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

American Money Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,402 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for 1.8% of American Money Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,994 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,048 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $221.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $161.41 and a twelve month high of $231.26. The company has a market cap of $147.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.57.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.32.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

