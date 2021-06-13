American Money Management LLC Sells 3,635 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

American Money Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,635 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up approximately 1.6% of American Money Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in Paychex by 393.8% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 69.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus increased their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.75.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $363,778.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,359.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $3,371,635.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,548,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,885 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,610. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $105.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.89. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.96 and a 1 year high of $105.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 26.76%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.00%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

