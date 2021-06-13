American Money Management LLC Trims Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

American Money Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,882 shares during the quarter. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFE opened at $40.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.84. The company has a market cap of $224.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

