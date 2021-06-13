Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,627 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Ameriprise Financial worth $35,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $384,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,932,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

AMP stock opened at $258.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.70. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.79 and a 52 week high of $269.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $253.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 34.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMP. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.44.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $3,611,254.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at $14,960,985.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total transaction of $251,850.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,911.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,486 shares of company stock valued at $4,268,471. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

