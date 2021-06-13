AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stock Position Boosted by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,794 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of AMETEK worth $26,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 374.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $154,346.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,968.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $89,858.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,908 shares of company stock worth $10,247,569. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AME opened at $135.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.53 and a 52-week high of $139.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.67.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

