Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) is Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for 1.9% of Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.81.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $242.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $139.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.11. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

