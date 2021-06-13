AMO Coin (AMO) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $450,378.00

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. During the last week, AMO Coin has traded down 29.1% against the U.S. dollar. One AMO Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. AMO Coin has a market capitalization of $28.99 million and $450,378.00 worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AMO Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00059973 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003737 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00022484 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $315.85 or 0.00811955 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,145.90 or 0.08087167 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00084176 BTC.

About AMO Coin

AMO is a coin. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 19,071,148,719 coins. The Reddit community for AMO Coin is https://reddit.com/r/amoblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AMO Coin’s official website is www.amo.foundation . The official message board for AMO Coin is medium.com/@amoblockchain . AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling AMO Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMO Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AMO Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMO Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.