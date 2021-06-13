Amon (AMN) Market Capitalization Hits $3.47 Million

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded down 12.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 13th. In the last week, Amon has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. One Amon coin can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Amon has a total market capitalization of $3.47 million and $2,322.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00057567 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003705 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00022602 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.30 or 0.00777658 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00085250 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,913.64 or 0.08083536 BTC.

Amon Profile

Amon (CRYPTO:AMN) is a coin. It launched on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 708,344,960 coins. Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech . The official website for Amon is amon.tech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Amon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

