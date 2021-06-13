Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) Position Decreased by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lowered its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,554,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,900 shares during the quarter. Amplify Online Retail ETF makes up about 2.2% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned about 12.69% of Amplify Online Retail ETF worth $193,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBUY. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 386,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,181,000 after acquiring an additional 80,806 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 309,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,395,000 after purchasing an additional 64,295 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,983,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after buying an additional 34,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 460.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 37,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after buying an additional 30,749 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBUY opened at $125.22 on Friday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $63.63 and a 12 month high of $141.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.05.

