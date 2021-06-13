Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a drop of 57.0% from the May 13th total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

CTXAF remained flat at $$18.70 during trading on Friday. Ampol has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $22.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.64.

Get Ampol alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ampol from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Ampol Limited engages in purchasing, refining, and distributing petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol's network of stores.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Ampol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.