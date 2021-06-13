Analysts Anticipate Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) to Post -$0.65 EPS

Analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) will post ($0.65) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.58) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.69). Cytokinetics reported earnings of ($0.68) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full year earnings of ($2.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($2.33). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.58) to ($2.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 213.63% and a negative net margin of 230.55%.

CYTK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.08.

NASDAQ:CYTK traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.04. The company had a trading volume of 447,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,304. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.86. The company has a quick ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Cytokinetics has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $30.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.38.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $46,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $125,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,367 shares of company stock worth $2,829,923 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. FMR LLC grew its position in Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the third quarter valued at $239,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Cytokinetics by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at $804,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 109,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

