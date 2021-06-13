Analysts Anticipate Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $849.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) will post sales of $849.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $849.26 million to $850.58 million. Echo Global Logistics posted sales of $514.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 65.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will report full-year sales of $3.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Echo Global Logistics.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $800.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.47 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 1.05%. Echo Global Logistics’s revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ECHO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Echo Global Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ ECHO opened at $32.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.39. Echo Global Logistics has a 12 month low of $19.69 and a 12 month high of $37.65. The company has a market cap of $877.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

In other news, Director Samuel K. Skinner sold 8,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $261,904.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,137.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Wagner Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,947.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 3,557.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Echo Global Logistics (ECHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.