Analysts Anticipate Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) will report $0.84 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Green Brick Partners reported earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Green Brick Partners.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $234.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.68 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

In other news, Director Harry Brandler purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $230,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,658 shares in the company, valued at $406,663.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Farris acquired 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,466.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,020.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRBK. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 45,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 9,871 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,221,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the first quarter worth $2,779,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the first quarter valued at $979,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 15,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GRBK traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.03. The stock had a trading volume of 260,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,301. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.33. Green Brick Partners has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $28.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.29.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Brick Partners (GRBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.