Analysts Anticipate Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Iridium Communications reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on IRDM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.75.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.06. The company had a trading volume of 652,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,161. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.34. Iridium Communications has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $54.65.

In other news, Director Leon Anthony Frazier purchased 2,600 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.26 per share, with a total value of $96,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,480.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry West sold 10,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,870.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRDM. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the first quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

