Analysts Anticipate National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to announce ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.13). National CineMedia also posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.28). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 91.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NCMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Benchmark upgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.45.

NCMI traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $5.21. 435,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,011. The firm has a market cap of $421.12 million, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.61. National CineMedia has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $6.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.00%.

In other National CineMedia news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 1,968,718 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $11,221,692.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 10,000 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,622 shares in the company, valued at $477,742.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCMI. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in National CineMedia by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in National CineMedia by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 185,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 11.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 21.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 25.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

