Analysts Anticipate Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $807.14 Million

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) to report sales of $807.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $813.90 million and the lowest is $800.39 million. Selective Insurance Group posted sales of $669.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full-year sales of $3.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.73. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $803.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Selective Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SIGI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director William M. Rue sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. Also, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 32,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total transaction of $2,448,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,388 shares of company stock worth $3,828,179 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIGI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,940,000 after acquiring an additional 13,169 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $579,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1,420.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 101,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,796,000 after buying an additional 94,784 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,678,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $447,308,000 after buying an additional 123,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $77.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.03. Selective Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $48.04 and a 12-month high of $78.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

Earnings History and Estimates for Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

